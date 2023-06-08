National Pride Month celebrations in metro Atlanta | June 2023

article

June is National Pride Month and there are a variety of events, along with food and drink specials, in the metro Atlanta area to celebrate. Atlanta also has its own Pride month -- October (in case you were confused). Additionally, Black Pride is celebrated during Labor Day Weekend.

EVENTS

SECOND FRIDAY PRIDE PARTY AT PULLMAN YARDS

When: 8 p.m. June 9

Where: AlcoHall, Pullman Yards, Atlanta

What: Second Friday ATL is celebrating Pride Month with their first Black & White Party at AlcoHall in Pullman Yards. Dress to impress in black and white. Entertainment by DJ Decibelle.

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GREY

When: June 9-11

Where: Neighborhood Church, 1561 McLendon Ave. NE

What: "The Picture of Dorian Grey" is a thought-provoking exploration of identity, art and societal expectations, presented by Merry Cat Productions.

DRAG DOWN SOUTH

When: 7-10 p.m. June 10

Where: City of East Point City Hall, 2757 E. Point St.

What: Atlanta Eagle and City of East Point is presenting "Drag Down South," featuring performances by Atlanta legends Mr. Charlie Brown, Shawnna Brooks, Bubba Dee, Amber Divine, Chucky Deville, Charmaine Sinclair Dupree, Misti Shores, Lena Lust, Myah Ross Monroe, and Tatianna Tuesday. Special guest star will be GRAMMY and Tony award winner Jennifer Holiday.

2023 GWINNETT PRIDE FESTIVAL

When: Noon to 5 p.m. June 10

Where: Thrasher Park, 93 Park Drive, Norcross

What: Family-friendly celebration featuring live music, vendors and more. Performances by Allan Garcia, Debra Lynn Rodriguez, E-Jay Mills, L. Marie, and Robin Shakedown.

BINGO FABULOUS: A FAMILY DRAG EVENT

When: 3 p.m. June 10

Where: Bartow & Leslie Morgan Cabaret, Aurora Theatre

What: Bingo Fabulous is a kid-friendly drag event hosted by Brent Star and special guest Stiletto and her puppet pals.

DRAG CABARET, COCKTAILS & COMEDY

When: 8 p.m. June 10

Where: Bartow & Leslie Morgan Cabaret, Aurora Theatre, Lawrenceville

What: Brent Star and a bevy of Atlanta’s most fabulous Queens come to Lawrenceville to celebrate Pride Month with a fun night of music, dancing, fashion and irreverent comedy. The drinks will be cold, the ladies will be hot and the show will be off-the-charts fun! Don't forget to bring cash for tips!

PRIDE DYE: A TIE-DYING PARTY

When: 7-10 p.m. June 14

Where: Shezmu Cellars Winery & Taproom, 2680 Cobb Parkway, Kennesaw

What: Get ready to dye a t-shirt in PRIDE colors and help raise money for The Trevor Project. Bring a shirt or purchase one at the event.

SMYRNA PRIDE FESTIVAL

When: Noon to 6 p.m. June 17

Where: Smyrna Market Village, 1265 W. Spring St.

What: The family-friendly Pride festival will feature a DJ, activities for kids, food and various vendors.

PRIDE PROM 2023: MASQUERADE BALL

When: 8 to 11:30 p.m. June 17

Where: Battle and Brew, 5920 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs

What: Wear your best costume and masquerade attire to the Pride Prom at Battle and Brew. There will be a costume contest with prizes as well as music for dancing and unique photo opps.

SOUTHERN FRIED QUEER PRIDE FESTIVAL

When: June 19-25

Where: Little 5 Points, Atlanta

What: The Southern Fried Queer Pride 2023 Festival is happening for a whole week. There will be multiple events including a Blaqueer Movement Workshop, a trans cabaret and open mic, a self-defense and community safety workshop, the 2023 Peach Pit Pageant on June 22, a queer dance party on June 23, the Sweet Tea! Variety Show on June 24, Cinequeer Film Night on June 24, an artist market and pop-up thrift shop and much more.

PRIDE NIGHT ZOO ATLANTA

When: 6 to 9 p.m. June 23

Where: Zoo Atlanta

What: Enjoy nonstop party vibes with DJ Lyris; games and activities; and opportunities to check out local artists and organizations supporting the LGBTQ+ Community.

DRAG ME TO CHURCH

When: 6 p.m. June 25

Where: St. Luke Lutheran Church, 3264 Northside Parkway NW

What: A special service in partnership with the Atlanta Pride Committee will take place to commemorate the historic Stonewell riots. The service will feature the participation of talented Atlanta-based drag queens, serving as a testament to our church's commitment to continuing the work of Jesus by standing with the oppressed community and those on the margins. During this special service, attendees will have the opportunity to witness stunning offerings by some of Atlanta's finest, who bring their unique artistry and talent to uplift the worship experience. Through their creativity, these performers will help the community to explore the intersections of faith, identity, and personal expression.

LILBURN PRIDE IN THE PARK

When: Noon to 3 p.m. June 25

Where: J.B. Williams Park, 4935 Five Forks Trickum Road, Lilburn

What: The third annual event will feature a community potluck.

GWINNETT COUNTY PRIDE PARTY

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 28

Where: Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center Plaza, 75 Langley Drive, Lawrenceville

What: There will be food trucks, DJ Sed the Saint, and a proclamation from the Gwennett Board of Commissioners. To receive food and drink tickets, registration is required by June 23.

ATLANTA DREAM PRIDE CELEBRATION

When: 7:30 p.m. June 30

Where: Gateway Center Arena, College Park

What: The Dream celebrate Pride Month during Friday night’s game against Washington, with the evening’s entertainment headlined by College Park native Victor Jackson and the Gay Men’s Choir returning to perform the National Anthem. The inside the arena will be decked out in a vivid Pride-themed montage including giveaways adorning seats, video board graphics and décor. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase special Dream Pride shirts at the Dream Drip Shop inside the arena.

SIX FLAGS PRIDE CELEBRATION

When: Month of June

Where: Six Flags Georgia

What: The theme park will celebrate Pride Month on select days in June. There will be colorful decor, PRIDE themed photo opps, limited time food and beverage offerings, and more. There will also be special PRIDE parties on Fridays and Saturdays through June 17.

PRIDE GLOW PARTY

When: 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. June 30

Where: 37 Main, 106 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates

What: 37 Main is celebrating Pride Month with a dance party. All LGBTQ+ individuals, advocates and community members are invited.

FOOD/DRINK DEALS

PRIDE COCKTAIL AT FLIGHT CLUB ATLANTA

When: Month of June

Where: Flight Club Atlanta

What: The interactive Social Darts destination has revamped their signature mango pisco cocktail, better known as The Vicuña, and transformed it into a specialty Pride Cocktail for the occasion. Made with pisco, mango, clove, lime, and egg whites and adorned with an eye-catching PRIDE cocktail topper, this handcrafted libation will be a must-have all month long. Adding to the celebration, Flight Club will be donating 100% of the proceeds from each Pride Cocktail purchased to benefit Atlanta Pride Committee.

NAKATO RAINBOW ROLL

When: Month of June

Where: Nakato Japanese Restaurant, Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta

What: All proceeds from sales of Nakato's Rainbow Roll during the month of June will be donated to Georgia Euality, which works year-round to pass pro-equality legislation and elect fair-minded officials in addition to advancing equality in urban, suburban, and rural communities across the state.

BEAT THE BOMB PRIDE CELEBRATION

When: Month of June

Where: Beat the Bomb

What: Beat the Bomb is celebrating Pride Month by offering a Rainbow Paint Bomb, Rainbow Bombie Stickers and a PRIDE Slushie.

PRIDE PARTY AT CHATTAHOOCHEE FOOD WORKS

When: 5 p.m. June 24

Where: Chattahoochee Food Works

What: Chattahoochee Food Works is hosting a Pride party with live entertainment and food from your favorite vendors. Wear your best PRIDE outfit for a chance to win "Best Pride Fit" at 9 p.m.

PRIDE MONTH DRAG BRUNCH

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 24

Where: Elsewhere Brewing, 1039 Grant St. SE, Atlanta

What: A drag brunch hosted by A Lot to Love Events will feature themed cocktails and performances by Shawna Brooks, Majik Cassadine, Baby D, Yuri-Yan Van Michaels and Mona Lott. Hosted by Destiny Brooks.

