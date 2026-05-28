National Hamburger Day is May 28 | Here are some deals

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National Hamburger Day is here, and restaurants across Atlanta and beyond are celebrating with burger deals, freebies and limited-time menu items throughout May.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar — During May — Participating locations

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is celebrating National Hamburger Month with the limited-time Smashadilla Burger. The over-the-top creation features quesadilla buns, double taco-seasoned smash patties, Monterey Jack cheese, fresh pico, chipotle ranch and crushed avocado, served with red salsa. The burger is only available during May at participating Bad Daddy’s locations.

Burger King — Thursday, May 28 — Participating locations nationwide

Burger King is celebrating National Hamburger Day by offering Royal Perks members a free hamburger with any purchase of $3 or more when ordering through the BK app or BK.com. The deal is available Thursday, May 28, at participating locations nationwide. Royal Perks members can also score four months of Spotify Premium for free with a $10 purchase, though the offer is limited to new Spotify Premium users who have opted in to receive emails from Burger King.

Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s — Thursday, May 28 — Participating locations

Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s are celebrating National Hamburger Day with a buy-one-get-one deal for My Rewards members. Customers who unlock the offer in the Hardee’s or Carl’s Jr. app on May 28 can get a Famous Star burger and receive a second one for just 1 cent at participating locations. New My Rewards members who sign up on May 28 will also automatically receive the offer.

Checkers & Rally’s — May 27-28 — Participating locations

Checkers & Rally’s is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on its Classic Burger for National Hamburger Day. Customers who purchase one Classic Burger on May 27 or May 28 can get a second one free at participating locations.

Krystal — May 4-28 — Participating locations

Krystal is rolling out several limited-time deals throughout May, including specials tied to Teacher and Nurse Appreciation Week and National Hamburger Day. Teachers and nurses can get 50% off breakfast combos from May 4-8. The chain is also offering $12 and $15 Sackful deals featuring a dozen Krystal sliders on May 10 and May 25. For National Hamburger Day on May 28, customers can score 50-cent burgers, with a limit of five per order, along with additional buy-one-get-one deals at participating locations.

Perkins American Food Co. — Thursday, May 28 — Participating locations

Perkins American Food Co. is celebrating National Hamburger Day with a meal deal that includes a 100% Angus beef cheeseburger, crispy fries and a slice of fresh-baked pie for $9.99. Guests can choose from pies like Lemon Meringue, Apple and Coconut Cream, all baked fresh daily in Perkins’ on-site bakery. The special is available all day at participating locations nationwide.

Shake Shack — Through May 31 — Participating Atlanta locations

Shake Shack is celebrating National Burger Month with a rotating lineup of free burger deals throughout May. Customers can get a free featured burger with any $10 purchase by using the code "FREEBURGER" through the Shack App, online, in-store kiosks or in restaurants. Weekly specials include the ShackBurger, SmokeShack and Bacon Cheeseburger, with the ShackBurger returning May 25-31 to celebrate National Hamburger Day on May 28. Shake Shack is also giving a few lucky customers the chance to win free burgers for a year.

Snooze Eatery — During May — Participating locations

Snooze Eatery is putting a brunch-inspired spin on National Hamburger Month with its new Smash Hit Burger. The burger stacks beef and cheddar with lettuce, tomato and Snooze Special Sauce on a soft pretzel bun. The limited-time item is part of Snooze’s spring menu lineup and is available throughout May.

Sonic — Through May 31 — Participating locations

Sonic is celebrating National Hamburger Month with free menu items for Sonic Rewards members through May 31. Customers can get a free Sonic Smasher or All-American Smasher with a $3 purchase, or a free medium drink — including the chain’s new Refreshers — with a $3 purchase at participating locations.

Wayback Burgers — Thursday, May 28 — Participating locations nationwide

Wayback Burgers is celebrating National Hamburger Day with a one-day-only deal on its fan-favorite Classic Burger. Customers can grab the burger for $5 when ordering in restaurant, online or through the Wayback app. The Classic Burger includes two beef patties topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mustard and ketchup. The chain is also highlighting its summer menu items, including new hand-breaded chicken nuggets, the Red, White & Blue Shake and Blue Raspberry Lemonade. The deal is limited to two burgers per order and is not valid through third-party delivery apps.

Whataburger — Thursday, May 28 — Participating locations

Whataburger is celebrating National Hamburger Day with a free burger deal for Whataburger Rewards members. Customers who order a medium fry and medium drink through the app, online or by scanning the app in-store on May 28 can get a free Whataburger at participating locations. Every qualifying order also enters customers for a chance to win free Whataburger deals for a year, with 50 winners set to be selected.