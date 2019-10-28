National Day of Outrage rally in Atlanta

People across the country, including in Atlanta, gathered for a National Day of Outrage rally.

Cities across the nation held the rally to honor the 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson.

Fort Worth police say an officer shot and killed Jefferson earlier this month inside her house.

Monday night, people gathered outside the Georgia State Capitol.

Organizers say they are not only honoring Jefferson but all black people who have died in police-related shootings.

New York, Washington, D.C, and Detroit also held a rally.

