Newly crowned National American Miss Georgia Queen rocks fro before Crown Day 2024

An Atlanta native was just crowned National American Miss Georgia Queen. She did it while rocking her natural hair the day before Crown Day 2024.

The state pageant was held on July 2 at the Crown Plaza Atlanta Ravinia in Atlanta.

Trinity Smith, who proudly wore her afro on stage, wowed the crowd with her performance and platform that encouraged women to "Shine Unapologetically."

Smith will go on to compete at the national level in Orlando during Thanksgiving.

What is National Crown Day?

National Crown Day is celebrated every July 3. It's a holiday meant to commemorate the day that California became the first state to enact the CROWN Act in 2019.

The CROWN Act is a piece of legislation that makes race-based hair discrimination illegal. For example, in areas that have passed the legislation, a worker or student cannot be denied employment and educational opportunities due to their hair texture, or for wearing their hair in protective styles, like braids or locs.

More than half of the United States has passed the CROWN Act. While Georgia is not one of the states, some localities have enacted it, like Gwinnett and Clayton counties, East Point, South Fulton and Stockbridge.

Learn more about the CROWN Act here.