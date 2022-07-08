Expand / Collapse search
Police searching for missing 15-year-old Jonesboro boy

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated 1:31PM
Clayton County
Nassir Boston (Clayton County Police Department)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are hoping someone can help them find a missing 15-year-old Jonesboro boy.

Officials say 15-year-old Nassir Boston was last seen on the 7300 Block of Leland Lane in Jonesboro on July 7. 

Boston is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall with a weight of 128 bounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The missing teen was last known to be wearing mauve colored shorts and white Nike slides and carrying one black bag and one gray bag.

If you have any information that could help officers find Boston, call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
 