NASCAR makes history at newly-named EchoPark Speedway

NASCAR returns to Atlanta this weekend — and is making history in the process.

Friday’s Focused Health 250 and Saturday’s Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart will be the first NASCAR races to take place at the newly-named EchoPark Speedway in Hampton. Speedway leaders announced the name change earlier this month, giving a new identity to the 66-year-old racing venue formerly known as Atlanta Motor Speedway. The EchoPark brand signed on for a seven-year, multi-million-dollar agreement, leading to a makeover (you’ll see a lot of green!) throughout the 850-acre Henry County facility.

As part of the deal, the winner of Saturday's Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart will take home a "nearly new" EchoPark Chevy Silverado, along with a trailer that’s already equipped with an 85th Anniversary Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Limited Edition Harley-Davidson motorcycle! Both will be presented to the champ in Victory Lane following the race.

But — changes aside — Speedway leaders promise the same great racing action fans are expecting. Today’s schedule features NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying starting at 3 p.m., followed by NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying two hours later. Then, the Focused Health 250 takes over the track starting at 7:30 p.m. — followed by a pit party. The gates at EchoPark Speedway open at 3 p.m. on Saturday, with the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart set to start at 7 p.m., immediately following driver introductions.

Of course, there’s also a full schedule of fan activities and live entertainment — for more information on that, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting a behind-the-scenes look at the newly-named EchoPark Speedway.

The Source: Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent a very busy morning at EchoPark Speedway, interviewing legendary NASCAR broadcaster and former crew chief Larry McReynolds, driver Ty Dillon, and speedway executive VP and general manager Brandon Hutchison.



