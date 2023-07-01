Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 6:24 PM EDT until SUN 7:00 PM EDT, Hall County, White County, Pickens County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 6:16 PM EDT until SUN 7:00 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Gwinnett County, Hall County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until SUN 9:00 PM EDT, Bartow County, Carroll County, Cherokee County, Cobb County, Coweta County, Douglas County, Forsyth County, Fulton County, Paulding County, Polk County, White County, Paulding County, Pickens County, Haralson County, Heard County
Heat Advisory
until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Heat Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Elbert County
Heat Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

NASCAR delays start of Grant Park 220 because of rain, names winner in rain-shortened Loop 121 race

By FOX 32 Digital Team
Published 
Updated July 2, 2023 6:12PM
NASCAR
CHICAGO - The remainder of NASCAR's Loop 121 Race was called off because of rain, and the Grant Park 220 was delayed until 5:15 p.m. on Sunday.

A repeat of Saturday's storm woes continued. NASCAR's Loop 121 race had been rescheduled for Sunday morning after bad weather made the situation unworkable on Saturday afternoon. It was eventually called of just before 1 p.m. Sunday for the same reason.

Cole Custer won the race after completing 25 laps Saturday afternoon. Sunday's concerts have been canceled due to flooding in Lower Hutchison Field. 

NASCAR released a statement about the decision.

"With standing water and flooding a significant issue at the race track and throughout the city, there was no option to return to racing prior to shifting to NASCAR Cup Series race operations," NASCAR said in a statement. "Throughout the entire planning process for the Chicago Street Race, our relationship with the City of Chicago has been strong and among the most valuable assets in reaching this historic weekend. In the spirit of that partnership, returning on Monday for the completion of a NASCAR Xfinity Series event two laps short of halfway was an option we chose not to employ. Based on several unprecedented circumstances, NASCAR has made the decision to declare Cole Custer the winner of the race."

Sunday's race is 100 laps, equating 220 miles around a track full of turns set up by Grant Park, partially on DuSable Lake Shore Drive. 

Preps for Chicago's NASCAR street race at the finish line

The wait is over, as Chicago's NASCAR street race kicks off Saturday downtown.

Drivers are expected to reach speeds of 170 mph, according to one NASCAR Cup Series driver.

It's NASCAR’s first-ever street race.

View the NASCAR Street Race course layout HERE.

For a comprehensive list of street closures and detours due to NASCAR’S Street Race, CLICK HERE.