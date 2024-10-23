Nan Thai Buckhead extends local family’s Thai fine dining legacy

Twenty-one years after Nan Thai Fine Dining opened in Midtown, the restaurant’s large fanbase now has a second spot from which to enjoy the restaurant’s award-winning menu.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got a first look inside Nan Thai Buckhead, which just opened inside the former Chai Yo Modern Thai space at 3050 Peachtree Road. Executive chef and owner DeeDee Niyomkul decided to transform Chai Yo Modern Thai into Nan’s as a way to honor her parents, Nan and Charlie, who created and opened Nan Thai Fine Dining on Spring Street in Midtown back in 2003 (you know the spot; it’s got the huge golden tamarind pod statue out front).

Under its new name and concept, Niyomkul says the restaurant will extend her parents’ legacy of Thai fine dining in Buckhead while also offering a more relaxed atmosphere for patrons. That means keeping longtime favorites on the menu (like the Whole Snapper 3 Flavor), while also adding some new mother-daughter creations. Niyomkul also says the restaurant will feature a robust, creative cocktail program created by bar manager Linda Boualavong.

Atlantans know there’s a lot of love for Nan Thai Fine Dining, which means the buzz around the new Buckhead location has grown to a fever pitch. So, we knew we needed to spend a morning there, reflecting with DeeDee Niyomkul on her experiences growing up as the daughter of two pioneering restaurateurs…and getting a taste of her latest endeavor! Click the video player in this article to check it out — and click here for more information on Nan Thai Buckhead.