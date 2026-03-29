The Brief Christopher Wayne Monroe is in custody after he allegedly tried to carjack a man while naked on Saturday. Monroe stole a handgun from a nearby driveway before trying to steal the victim's car and then barricading himself inside a home, police said. The incident happened on Oakridge Drive after 5 p.m.



Morrow police arrested a man Saturday night after he tried to carjack a homeowner while naked and then barricaded himself inside the victim's home.

What we know:

Around 5 p.m., Christopher Wayne Monroe allegedly stole a 9mm Ruger handgun from a truck parked in a driveway on Graceland Circle.

Monroe then approached a homeowner in the 6160 block of Oakridge Drive and tried to steal his vehicle while holding the man at gunpoint.

When the victim ran away, Monroe barricaded himself inside his home.

Police responded and set up a perimeter around the house. Clayton County SWAT assisted at the scene.

Soon after, law enforcement entered the home and arrested Monroe.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not say what charges Monroe faces.

It is unclear whether Monroe had any connection to the victim or if anyone was injured in the incident.