Naked Georgia man attempts carjacking before barricading in home
MORROW, Ga. - Morrow police arrested a man Saturday night after he tried to carjack a homeowner while naked and then barricaded himself inside the victim's home.
What we know:
Around 5 p.m., Christopher Wayne Monroe allegedly stole a 9mm Ruger handgun from a truck parked in a driveway on Graceland Circle.
Monroe then approached a homeowner in the 6160 block of Oakridge Drive and tried to steal his vehicle while holding the man at gunpoint.
When the victim ran away, Monroe barricaded himself inside his home.
Police responded and set up a perimeter around the house. Clayton County SWAT assisted at the scene.
Soon after, law enforcement entered the home and arrested Monroe.
What we don't know:
Authorities did not say what charges Monroe faces.
It is unclear whether Monroe had any connection to the victim or if anyone was injured in the incident.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Morrow Police Department.