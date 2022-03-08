Naked Florida man wanted for stealing American flag from home, deputies say

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who they say showed up naked to an Ormond Beach home and stole their American flag. The incident was caught on camera.

"Don't know the backstory here but we're looking to ID a naked man who stole an American flag from a home on John Anderson Drive in Ormond Beach last week," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

MORE NEWS: Dashcam video shows Florida trooper drive into speeding DUI suspect's path to protect Skyway 10K runners

In the video from March 3, the bearded man appears to be using a hat to cover his private parts as he walks up to the front porch of the home. Moments later, he's seen carrying the flag away.

The victim says she was alerted to theft around 6 a.m. by her home security camera.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 35 NEWS APP | FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP

The sheriff's office described the man as white, with long brown hair and full beard.

Deputies are asking for anyone who can ID him to contact them at 386-248-1777.

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.