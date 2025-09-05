NAACP seeks talks after Emory shuts down DEI programs

article

The Brief Emory ends DEI programs, citing new federal requirements Georgia NAACP wants meeting with leaders before Sept. 30 Interim president says values remain unchanged despite closures



Emory University’s decision to end its diversity, equity and inclusion programs has drawn criticism from the Georgia NAACP, which is asking for a meeting with school leaders by the end of the month.

ORIGINAL STORY: Emory Univeristy closing DEI offices, stopping programs

What they're saying:

"The Georgia NAACP is gravely concerned about Emory University’s decision to restructure its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs," Griggs said in a statement on social media. "While we acknowledge Emory’s stated commitment to fairness and belonging, these changes raise serious questions about how students, faculty, and staff—particularly from marginalized communities—will be supported moving forward."

The other side:

Interim President Leah Ward Sears said the move was required under new federal regulations but stressed that the university would continue to uphold its values and support employees affected by the change.

What we know:

In April, the U.S. Department of Education warned schools they could lose funding if they kept DEI programs in place. Georgia’s Board of Regents had already approved restrictions across its 26 public colleges, and lawmakers pushed legislation earlier this year aimed at banning DEI statewide. Institutions including Georgia Tech have since removed DEI language from their websites, while Emory, though private, followed suit in September.