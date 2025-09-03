Emory Univeristy closing DEI offices, stopping programs

The Brief The University's new interim president announced the change in a written statement to the school's community on Wednesday. The letter didn't give specifics about what would change at Emory, but she said staff would be affected. The president said the university was making the change to comply with new laws.



Emory University said it will close its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion offices, as well as discontinue DEI programs at the university.

What we know:

The University's new interim president, former Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Leah Ward Sears, announced the change in a written statement to the school's community on Wednesday.

The letter didn't give specifics about what would change at Emory, but she said staff would be affected. The letter also didn't give a timeline on when the closures would be finalized.

"We will also work closely with each impacted employee to provide appropriate support and assistance through the transition," Sears said in her statement. "I understand all too well the significance of this change and the questions it will generate in the minds of many. For me, the core issue is one of values."

Sears said the university was making the change to comply with new laws implemented by President Donald Trump and his administration.

"Closing offices or reimagining lawful programs is not, after all, the same as ending our unwavering commitment to fairness, belonging, and opportunity for all, values that are part of Emory’s DNA," Sears said.

What they're saying:

Read Sear's full statement from Emory University's Interim President below:

"This is a hard and important statement to make, and I want to speak to you from my heart.

I know Emory’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion efforts have meant a great deal to many, not just as programs, but as a statement about who we are and what we believe in. As someone who has reaped the benefits of the needs these programs were meant to address, I know they were created with the best of intentions and staffed by talented, committed professionals.

We live in a time of changing expectations and new requirements, however. Federal laws and mandates have been implemented that require higher education institutions to alter fundamentally or even close offices and programs focused on DEI. The standards are clear, and we must act accordingly.

Guided by the Office of General Counsel and other appropriate campus officials, we will work promptly and carefully to discontinue current DEI offices and programs. We will also work closely with each impacted employee to provide appropriate support and assistance through the transition.

I understand all too well the significance of this change and the questions it will generate in the minds of many. For me, the core issue is one of values.

The Emory I believe in is committed to every person having an equal place, voice, and chance to succeed. We demonstrate this every day through how we lead, hire, mentor, and serve. Closing offices or reimagining lawful programs is not, after all, the same as ending our unwavering commitment to fairness, belonging, and opportunity for all, values that are part of Emory’s DNA.

I’m honored to lead Emory, and I’m excited to work together as we inspire and challenge each other while making sure everyone in our community feels valued and respected. I’m confident we can follow the law while not losing sight of who we are."

Dig deeper:

Sears became Emory's interim president on Sept. 1. She graduated from Emory's law school in 1977. Since 2010, Sears has served as a member of the University's Board of Trustees.

She became a judge in 1982 when Mayor Andrew Young appointed her to the City Court of Atlanta. She was the first African American woman to serve as a superior court judge in Georgia. Gov. Zell Miller appointed Sears to the Georgia Supreme Court in 1992, where she served until 2009. Four of her years on the state's highest court were as chief justice.