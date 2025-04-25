NAACP condemns 'Whites only' signs used in elementary school history lesson in Rockdale County

The Brief The teacher's activity, involving "Whites Only" and "Colored Only" signs, was not approved by school officials and deviated from the submitted lesson plan. Rockdale County Public Schools stated the teacher had no discriminatory intent, but acknowledged the activity did not meet district expectations and could be hurtful. The Georgia NAACP and Rockdale County NAACP condemned the incident, questioning the intent and deeming the action unacceptable.



An investigation is underway in Rockdale County after an elementary school teacher posted "Whites Only" and "Colored Only" signs on campus as part of a history lesson on civil rights activist Ruby Bridges.

What we know:

The incident occurred during a classroom activity that had not been approved by school officials, according to statements made at a school board meeting Thursday night.

District leaders said the signs were placed above water fountains and were not included in the teacher’s submitted lesson plan.

What they're saying:

"The teacher did not have any discriminatory intent and this was not a prank," a representative from Rockdale County Public Schools said during the meeting. "This activity did not align with district expectations, and we recognize that this may have been hurtful."

The district's social studies coordinator confirmed that the school system offers recommended and vetted curriculum materials. "In our Studies Weekly, there is an edition that’s dedicated specifically to Ruby Bridges," the coordinator said.

The other side:

The Georgia NAACP and the Rockdale County NAACP issued a joint statement Friday morning strongly condemning the incident.

"The act is offensive no matter the context," said Rockdale County NAACP President Kiiva Copeland. "And while it was stated that there was no ill intent, it does present the question of what was the intent — what feelings and outcome was expected? We find the action is unacceptable."

What's next:

In a letter sent to parents and guardians, the school’s principal reiterated that all faculty are expected to adhere to submitted and approved lesson plans.