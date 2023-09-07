Body found near interstate in Franklin County, may be missing man from White County

A body was found Sept. 4 near Intestate 85 and David Avenue in Franklin County, according to Lavonia Police Department.

The body was spotted by a citizen who was checking wildlife cameras around 1 p.m. The citizen immediately called 911.

Police officers responded and secured the area. They then called the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and requested assistance.

According to a Facebook post, they body had not been identified by 10 p.m. Sept. 4. Additionally, a cause of death was not obvious. The body was turned over to Franklin County coroner for transport to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

It appears the body could belong to 36-year-old Douglas "Cordell" Barnes, according to Now Habersham News.

The coroner has confirmed the badly-decomposed body belongs to a male.

Barnes' family is aware that a body was found and say they are waiting for the results.

No further information is available at this time.