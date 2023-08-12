Search continues for missing White County man in Hart County

Image 1 of 5 ▼

The search continues for a White County man who disappeared in July.

36-year-old Douglas "Cordell" Barnes was last seen at his home in White County on July 19.

On July 21, his gold Ford 150 was found stuck in mud near Providence Church Road and Knox Bridge Crossing in Hart County.

Since then, deputies in Hart County have gone door-to-door, searched multiple areas, and followed up on "many" leads in an effort to locate Barnes.

The community was invited to help search for Barnes on Saturday morning. Search crews gathered at Georgia State Patrol's command center on Knox Road in Lavonia between 7:45 and 8 a.m.

A helicopter from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources is reportedly helping with the search.

Barnes was last seen wearing jeans and a T-shirt. He is 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He usually wears a camouflage hat, according to the sheriff's office.

Barnes' family says it is out of character for him to be out of touch, and they are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information about the missing man is asked to call Hart County Sheriff's Office at 706-376-3114.