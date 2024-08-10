My Brother's House, Home Depot team up to fix up home in DeKalb County

A nonprofit organization, My Brother's House, recently partnered with The Home Depot Foundation to offer a rent-free home that has undergone much-needed upgrades.

The project took place in DeKalb County, where The Home Depot Foundation, committed to contributing $750 million to veteran causes by 2030, joined forces with My Brother's House. Volunteers from The Home Depot Foundation worked on various projects, including improving a shed, enhancing the landscaping, and adding additional storage inside the house.

One person highlighted the importance of giving back to the community, stating, "We serve because we are passionate about volunteering and giving back to our community. Our associates know that our culture and values are about taking care of our neighbors and community, and they are here today to give back on their own time."

The house, purchased by the DeKalb Fraternal Order of Police's William Peacock Lodge and the associated foundation around 12 years ago, serves as a rent-free residence for people in public safety whose loved ones are receiving treatment at nearby facilities such as the Shepherd Center, Grady, or Emory Hospital. The house is available to families from across the nation, and since 2020, it has provided shelter to six families in need.

One of the foundation's representatives noted, "It's not a palace, and it's not a five-star hotel, but we want it to be a comfortable place for people to stay. I think this project will go a long way in making that possible."

This initiative underscores the commitment of both My Brother's House and The Home Depot Foundation to supporting those who serve the community and the nation, ensuring that they have a safe and welcoming place to stay during difficult times.