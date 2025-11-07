MUST Ministries struggles to meet demand amid government shutdown

The Brief MUST Ministries says the number of people visiting their food pantries has gone up tremendously. Some of them are federal workers who have been furloughed, others have had their SNAP benefits cut off. The non-profit says 5 times as many people as they typically get have reached out to them for their job assistance program. Now with the frigid weather moving in, MUST Ministries is preparing to open their warming shelter, and they're expecting at least 100 people will be in need of a warm place to stay.



MUST Ministries has seen the impact of the government shutdown.

"This is the longest shutdown in history, and it's made our world very chaotic," said Ike Reighard, CEO of MUST Ministries.

Local perspective:

MUST Ministries has seen a tremendous increase in the number of people coming to their food pantries.

Reighard says at a mobile food pantry in Austell last weekend, there were 1,000 people, that's twice the typical amount.

Now MUST Ministries is preparing to open its warming shelter.

When the temperature drops below 35 then we activate and when we activate we'll average over 100 people a night extra. We know we have at least 3 days of frigid weather in store so that really begins to stretch us as far as resources," said Reighard.

Reighard says like always the community has pitched in and because of that, they're able to assist so many who need help.

"We want people to know that we're here and we're prepared to be able to meet their needs," said Reighard.

What you can do:

If you want to help, there are many ways to do that through food or financial donations or volunteering your time.

You can go to the MUST Ministries' website for more information, MUSTMinistries.org.

Click on "Support MUST" to find out more about donating, food drives and volunteering. Click on Get Help to find out more about getting help with food, housing, healthcare, workforce development and clothing.