Music fans across world contribute to lyric video for Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion’s ‘The Prayer’

Young and old, from country to country, no barrier was left unbroken when music fans participated in a heartwarming lyrical rendition of Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion’s “The Prayer.”

“The Prayer” was first recorded for the 1998 film “Quest for Camelot,” and the hopeful and impassioned song would later garner a Golden Globe award as well as Oscar and Grammy nominations.



RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates

In the lyric video, participants from across the world held up text with lyrics corresponding to the song while virtually dueting along with Bocelli and Dion’s vocals.

Last week, Bocelli and Dion joined Lady Gaga, Lang Lang and John Legend to perform the hymn in the “One World” Together At Home“ concert from Global Citizen and the World Health Organization.

Remote concert performances have become something of a mainstay amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Stars like Lin-Manuel Miranda and Elton John have previously performed for audiences at home, while other music enthusiasts have used virtual conferencing as a method for on-screen duets.

Advertisement

RELATED: Lin-Manuel Miranda and ‘Hamilton’ cast surprise girl with remote performance on John Krasinski’s YouTube show