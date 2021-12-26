Murray County deputies searching for 'armed and dangerous' murder suspect
article
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. - The Murray County Sheriff's office identified a 35-year-old man wanted for a murder that happened on Sunday morning.
Deputies said Brandon Neil Wiseman is accused of a murder stemming from an altercation on Fuller Chaple Road in Murray County.
He's described as 5-foot-10 and 177 pounds with "sandy" blonde hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen with facial hair, wearing blue jeans, a green shirt, work boots and a blue-and-white baseball cap.
Investigators said he is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.
