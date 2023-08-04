Murder suspect on the run in Hall County, accused of shooting driver in the head

article

A murder suspect is on the run after a shooting in Hall County.

According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, a man was shot and killed early Friday morning by a passenger in his vehicle. The passenger has been identified as 24-year-old Deon Altron Ellison of Gainesville.

The sheriff's office became aware of a shooting just after 1:30 a.m. Aug. 3. They determined that Ellison and another person, described as a witness, were in the vehicle with the victim on Interstate 985NB near Jesse Jewell Parkway when Ellison and the victim began to argue.

As the argument escalated, Ellison reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the head. The vehicle then went into a ditch.

Ellison fled the scene in the direction of the Rabbittown community, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities searched throughout the night but were unable to find him.

He is now wanted on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or Investigator Sinyard at 770-297-4697. Ellison should not be approached.