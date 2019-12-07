Murder suspect makes Clayton County's Top Ten Most Wanted

article

Deputies in Clayton County are working to track down one of the county’s Top Ten Most Wanted.

Tory Jacob Benefield is wanted in connection to a murder in Lovejoy the evening after Thanksgiving.

Lovejoy police responded to reports of shots fired at a gas station. Officer found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

Investigators believe the motive a drug transaction that had gone wrong. Police said there was a struggle involving Benefield which ended up with a shot being fired.

Additional shots were fired as the vehicle the victim was in sped away, police said.

Benefield is facing a number of charges including, murder with malice and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.