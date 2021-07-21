Suspect arrested less than a day after murder, police say

article

Atlanta detectives made an arrest in a deadly shooting from Tuesday evening.

Police said Tynessia Naji is in Fulton County Jail and faces charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.

The arrest came fewer than 24 hours after police discovered someone with gunshot wounds on Tuesday at Ashley Cascade Apartment Homes located along Kimberly Way off of Kimberly Road.

The victim died at the hospital. The name of the man has not been released.

