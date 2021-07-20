Man killed in fight at southwest Atlanta apartments, police say

article

Police in Atlanta said one person is dead after a fight at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex Tuesday evening.

Police said they were called around 6:30 p.m. to the Ashley Cascade Apartment Homes located along Kimberly Way off of Kimberly Road. Officer arrived to find a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

The case is being handled by the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

No suspects have been named and no arrests have been made.

The name of the man has not been released.

