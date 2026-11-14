Murder charges dropped against brother of 'We Ready' rapper Archie Eversole

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The Brief DeKalb County prosecutors have officially dismissed all murder charges against Alexander Krause, the brother of late Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole. The District Attorney's Office cited a lack of evidence, noting the brothers had a good relationship, shared ownership of the gun, and that Eversole's fatal 2022 gunshot wound may have been self-inflicted. Eversole, best known for his 2002 sports anthem "We Ready," died at age 37, nine days after he was found shot at a Decatur gas station.



The brother of late Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole will no longer face murder charges in his death after DeKalb County prosecutors determined there was not enough evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

What we know:

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced Friday that her office has officially closed the case against Alexander Krause. Prosecutors had been preparing for trial next week but instead drafted an order dismissing all charges due to insufficient evidence.

Eversole, born Arthur Lee Eversole and best known for the hit 2002 Atlanta sports anthem "We Ready," was found shot in the face at a Decatur Chevron gas station on March 25, 2022. He initially told police someone broke into his bedroom and shot him while he was sleeping. He died from his injuries nine days later at the age of 37.

Police originally arrested Krause, who lived with Eversole, after finding blood on his socks. However, the DA's office said Friday that Krause explained the blood got on his socks when he rushed into his brother's room to check on him after hearing the gunshot.

Following a deeper investigation, prosecutors said they found no motive for the shooting and no evidence of a dispute in the brothers' text messages. They also discovered both brothers shared ownership of the gun, and testing revealed both of their DNA on the weapon. Ultimately, prosecutors said the overall evidence could not rule out the "reasonable possibility" that Eversole's fatal injury was self-inflicted.

"Our decision in this matter reflects our commitment to justice, fairness, and transparency," the DA's office said in a statement.

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What we don't know:

While the criminal case is now officially closed, it remains unclear exactly what transpired inside Eversole's bedroom the night he was shot, as prosecutors concluded the evidence was simply too inconclusive to bring before a jury.