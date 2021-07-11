Multiple people injured after suspect drives truck into Hiram restaurant, fires gunshots

article

Multiple people are injured after a man drove his truck in a Hiram restaurant and fired gunshots at people inside.

According to police, the driver, who was later identified as 34-year-old Eduardo Morales, fired gunshots through the window of a black Dodge Ram 2500 towards customers inside the establishment.

"When his weapon was empty, Morales then drove the vehicle into the bar through the front doors striking numerous patrons," Hiram police said.

He later attempted to drive out of the establishment, but his car got stuck.

At least one person was grazed by a bullet. Another customer received treatment after being hit multiple times by the truck. Several others inside reported minor injuries.

The restaurant remained closed on Sunday.

No word on possible charges Morales may face.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Hiram investigators at 770-943-3087.

