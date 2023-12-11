Multiple fatalities after crash on I-85 SB near Georgia-Alabama state line

article

Multiple people have reportedly been killed in a crash on Interstate 85 southbound near exit 77 in Alabama, according to Troup County Sheriff's Office.

This is near the Georgia-Alabama state line.

Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Exit 6 and vehicles can not get back on the interstate until exit 77.

The interstate is not expected to reopen until noon.

The sheriff's office did not say how many people have been killed, how many vehicles were involved, or what may have caused the crash.

The incident appears to have taken place shortly before 8:30 a.m.

The sheriff's office also said a detailed alternate route is not being posted, but the most logical route would be to use Highway 29 (West Point Road). However, that will lead to back-ups on that road.