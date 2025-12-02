Expand / Collapse search

SKYFOX Traffic: Multiple crashes reported on rainy Tuesday morning

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  December 2, 2025 6:36am EST
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Crashes continue to cause problems on Tuesday morning

Crashes continue to cause problems on Tuesday morning

There have been multiple crashes on Tuesday morning on the interstates in metro Atlanta. The trouble has continued into the 7AM hour with a couple of new crashes reported.

ATLANTA - Multiple crashes on local interstates are causing issues for drivers this morning.

Follow SKYFOX Traffic on X for the latest or watch Good Day Atlanta live here

7 A.M. UPDATE

The crash on I-285 westbound before New Northside Drive in Sandy Springs area has cleared. 

6:30 A.M. UPDATE

Crash blocking 2 left lanes of I-285 northbound at Cobb Drive.

All lanes have reopened on I-285NB at Stone Mountain Freeway. Traffic delays still being reported in the area.

6 A.M. UPDATE

A jackknifed truck is blocking the right 3 lanes of I-285 westbound before New Northside Drive.

All lanes of I-285 northbound at Stone Mountain Freeway are currently blocked. Try I-75/I-85 as an alternative.

5:30 A.M. UPDATE

Trouble to the right on I-85 southbound at Indian Trail Road is currently causing a delay in the area. It is unclear what the trouble is at this time. 

5:15 AM UPDATE

In Gwinnett County, a semi-truck crash on Interstate southbound before Pleasant Hill Road has shut down several lanes. Satellite Boulevard is an alternative.

Another semi-truck crash on I-285 southbound was also reported in the Smyrna area.

A crash on I-285NB just before the Stone Mountain Freeway is also causing delays in the area.

Additionally, there appears to be some sort of trouble impacting the lanes of I-20 westbound before Candler Road in DeKalb County. 

In west Atlanta, trouble has also been reported on I-285 NB past Bolton Road.

And, an overturned vehicle has shut down at least three of the left lanes on I-285NB at Stone Mountain Freeway. 

The Source 

  • Information provided by SKYFOX Traffic. 

AtlantaGwinnett CountyDeKalb CountyFulton CountyCobb CountyTraffic