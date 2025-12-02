SKYFOX Traffic: Multiple crashes reported on rainy Tuesday morning

Multiple crashes on local interstates are causing issues for drivers this morning.

Follow SKYFOX Traffic on X for the latest or watch Good Day Atlanta live here.

7 A.M. UPDATE

The crash on I-285 westbound before New Northside Drive in Sandy Springs area has cleared.

6:30 A.M. UPDATE

Crash blocking 2 left lanes of I-285 northbound at Cobb Drive.

All lanes have reopened on I-285NB at Stone Mountain Freeway. Traffic delays still being reported in the area.

6 A.M. UPDATE

A jackknifed truck is blocking the right 3 lanes of I-285 westbound before New Northside Drive.

All lanes of I-285 northbound at Stone Mountain Freeway are currently blocked. Try I-75/I-85 as an alternative.

5:30 A.M. UPDATE

Trouble to the right on I-85 southbound at Indian Trail Road is currently causing a delay in the area. It is unclear what the trouble is at this time.

5:15 AM UPDATE

In Gwinnett County, a semi-truck crash on Interstate southbound before Pleasant Hill Road has shut down several lanes. Satellite Boulevard is an alternative.

Another semi-truck crash on I-285 southbound was also reported in the Smyrna area.

A crash on I-285NB just before the Stone Mountain Freeway is also causing delays in the area.

Additionally, there appears to be some sort of trouble impacting the lanes of I-20 westbound before Candler Road in DeKalb County.

In west Atlanta, trouble has also been reported on I-285 NB past Bolton Road.

And, an overturned vehicle has shut down at least three of the left lanes on I-285NB at Stone Mountain Freeway.