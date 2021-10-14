Multiple car windows smashed at Atlanta dialysis center

More than a half dozen car windows smashed out at an Atlanta dialysis center. Workers at the Emory Dialysis Center on Northside Drive tell FOX 5 it happened at around 5 Thursday morning.

"Well a little bit after 5 this morning one of my coworkers came out to get something out of her car, and she noticed one of her car windows had been broken out. So then another coworker came out and said her car window had been broken into," Renita Brinson said.

Brinson works at the dialysis center. She says she has worked there for more than three years and they've has never had anything like this happen before.

"Oh man, it's kind of scary. I have to be here at 3 o'clock in the morning and it's kind of scary. No police, no security, no cameras, it's kind of scary," she said.

Brinson tells FOX 5 workers called police after finding the smashed-out car windows.

"They said they would be on the way that they would send someone out. We still haven't seen anybody yet and that's been since 5 o'clock this morning," Brinson said.

Now Brinson and her coworkers are wondering who did this and if it could happen again.

"We don't know what happened, we don't know who did it. The parking lot is wide open, we don't know what happened," she said.

Brinson said they typically have security cameras, but it appears they were not working. Workers also tell FOX 5 they typically have security, but no one was there Thursday morning.

