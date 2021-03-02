Multi-vehicle crash blocks I-85 in Gwinnett County

article

An accident involving multiple vehicles is causing major delays for commuters in Gwinnett County.

Officials tell FOX 5 that the accident happened around 5:20 a.m. on Interstate 85 near the exit to Sugarloaf Parkway.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the accident involves two cars and one bus.

The accident has blocked all southbound lanes on the interstate. Officials believe I-85 will remain blocked until 6:30 a.m.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

The cause of the accident and the conditions of the drivers are not known at this time.

Officials suggest commuters should expect delays and plan alternate routes.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.