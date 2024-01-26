MTG files complaint against 'secret boyfriend' of Georgia DA prosecuting Trump: 'Serious violations'

article

FIRST ON FOX: Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has set her sights on the "secret boyfriend" of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is prosecuting a case against President Trump and several of his allies over alleged 2020 election interference.

On Thursday morning, the firebrand conservative lawmaker filed a complaint with Georgia's ethics commission against Nathan Wade, an outside attorney whom Willis hired for the Trump case and allegedly engaged in an inappropriate romantic relationship with, alleging "potential serious violations" of state law over his purported failure to register and file lobbyist paperwork disclosing "his solicitation" of Willis and "excessive gifts" to the prosecutor.

"Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis stands credibly accused of using Fulton County and federal COVID funds to pay her unqualified, secret boyfriend Nathan Wade--who has never tried a felony case–$250 per hour to collude with the Biden White House counsel and help Fani Willis bring unprecedented RICO felony charges against President Trump and 18 co-defendants," Greene wrote in the complaint shared with Fox News Digital.

"Willis allegedly paid her secret boyfriend a significantly higher hourly rate than another one of her special prosecutors who actually has significant experience," she continued. "And with the nearly $700,000 Wade has collected in government funds as one of Willis' special prosecutors, he has allegedly taken her on a luxury Caribbean cruise, a trip to Napa, and other lavish trips."

In the complaint, Greene alleges "serious violations of the Georgia Campaign Finance Act" and said the "public has a right to know who, or what, has influence over the officials employed by their tax dollars."

"For that reason, the Act requires that lobbyists report their efforts to sway the discretion of lawmakers, administrators, and district attorneys in the discharge of their duties. Registration and disclosure requirements shine light on the infamously crooked aims of lobbyists and hold accountable corrupt public officials."

Greene charges that Wade's law firm, Wade & Campbell, is a state vendor as defined by the Georgia Campaign Finance Act, and Wade is a lobbyist as defined by the Act and required to report as such before engaging in lobbying activities.

"On information and belief, Respondent Wade began lobbying Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on behalf of Wade & Campbell Law Firm in 2021," Greene wrote, adding Willis awarded no-bid state contracts to the firm and paid "excessive rates" to Wade for the work he performed.

Greene says Wade failed to register as a lobbyist and file monthly spending reports between 2021 and 2024. She also alleges that Wade made gifts to Willis that exceeded limits imposed on lobbyists and prohibited under the law.

She continued by saying Wade "should be investigated for failure to register as a lobbyist, failure to file monthly lobbyist spending reports, failure to disclose gifts made to public officers, the making of excessive gifts to public officers and the making of prohibited gifts to public officers."

"So no wonder Nathan Wade refused to disclose his solicitation of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, which blossomed into a sweetheart deal for his law firm as Willis appointed Wade to be a special prosecutor in a thoroughly corrupt case against President Donald Trump," Greene wrote.

"Had Wade done so as required by Georgia law , the public could and would have caught on to Willis' self-serving gambit to prosecute President Trump, win the adoration of the radical left, and finance an extravagant affair with Wade. For his part in this highly illicit scheme, Wade should be fully prosecuted under the Georgia Campaign Finance Act, ensuring true justice for Georgians."

Greene demanded the commission to "immediately impose" a $10,000 late fee for each monthly report filed 45 or more days late.

Wade did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.

Court documents filed earlier this month say Willis hired Wade to prosecute former Trump in Georgia's election interference case. They also allege they benefited financially from the relationship through lavish vacations that the two went on using funds his firm received for working the case.

Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee has scheduled a hearing on the accusations for February 15.

