Movie theaters begin to reopen in metro Atlanta

The popcorn is popping again at some movie theaters in metro Atlanta.

Thursday afternoon, AMC Colonial 18 on Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road reopened its doors for the first time since closing earlier this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"So, when it opened back up, we were really excited. We didn't even care what it was, we just wanted to come back and see a movie," said Baylee Smith, who was one of the first people to see a screening at the newly-reopened location with her family.

The chain has launched a new initiative called "AMC Safe and Clean" as part of the reopening. They have pledged to complete daily screenings for their employees and have increased times between showings to allow for sanitizing between patrons. AMC also requires staff and movie-goers to wear a mask, unless they are eating or drinking.

"I won't be going any soon to the theaters," said Roberto Garnica, of Lawrenceville. "I don't think they should reopen just for the simple fact that we don't know what the people are going to be bringing and they're in the same spot for long periods of time, up to two hours or even longer."

AMC plans to reopen theaters in phases, with all of them expected to be back up and running by Labor Day.

Regal Cinemas will begin to open their doors on Friday.

