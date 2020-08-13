Expand / Collapse search

AMC theaters reopening in metro Atlanta, offering special rate

Published 
News
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Movies are coming back to the big screen at select theaters in Georgia.

AMC announced Thursday morning that some of its metro Atlanta movie theaters will re-open on Thursday, August 20.

The following theaters are included in the first phase of AMC's plan to reopen: 

  • AMC North Dekalb Mall 16
  • AMC Sugarloaf Mills 18
  • AMC Avenue Forsyth 12
  • AMC North Point 12
  • AMC Phipps Plaza 14
  • AMC Colonial 18
  • AMC Southlake Pavilion 24
  • AMC Parkway Pointe 15

AMC said it will be offering a special rate on re-opening day at the above locations to also celebrate its 100th anniversary. It will cost movie-goers just 15 cents to see a flick. 

"Enjoy the magic of the movies at AMC for 1920 prices," AMC said

The theaters are taking a number of precautions to ensure the safest experience for its guests amid the coronavirus pandemic. To view those safety measures, click here


 