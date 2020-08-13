AMC theaters reopening in metro Atlanta, offering special rate
ATLANTA - Movies are coming back to the big screen at select theaters in Georgia.
AMC announced Thursday morning that some of its metro Atlanta movie theaters will re-open on Thursday, August 20.
The following theaters are included in the first phase of AMC's plan to reopen:
- AMC North Dekalb Mall 16
- AMC Sugarloaf Mills 18
- AMC Avenue Forsyth 12
- AMC North Point 12
- AMC Phipps Plaza 14
- AMC Colonial 18
- AMC Southlake Pavilion 24
- AMC Parkway Pointe 15
AMC said it will be offering a special rate on re-opening day at the above locations to also celebrate its 100th anniversary. It will cost movie-goers just 15 cents to see a flick.
"Enjoy the magic of the movies at AMC for 1920 prices," AMC said
The theaters are taking a number of precautions to ensure the safest experience for its guests amid the coronavirus pandemic. To view those safety measures, click here.
Advertisement