AMC theaters reopening in metro Atlanta, offering special rate

Movies are coming back to the big screen at select theaters in Georgia.

AMC announced Thursday morning that some of its metro Atlanta movie theaters will re-open on Thursday, August 20.

The following theaters are included in the first phase of AMC's plan to reopen:

AMC North Dekalb Mall 16

AMC Sugarloaf Mills 18

AMC Avenue Forsyth 12

AMC North Point 12

AMC Phipps Plaza 14

AMC Colonial 18

AMC Southlake Pavilion 24

AMC Parkway Pointe 15

AMC said it will be offering a special rate on re-opening day at the above locations to also celebrate its 100th anniversary. It will cost movie-goers just 15 cents to see a flick.

"Enjoy the magic of the movies at AMC for 1920 prices," AMC said

The theaters are taking a number of precautions to ensure the safest experience for its guests amid the coronavirus pandemic. To view those safety measures, click here.

