Movie-inspired sweets win Atlanta’s Donnie’s Donuts 'rave reviews'

The Brief The action-comedy "Novocaine" hits theaters this weekend, starring Jack Quaid as a man physically unable to feel pain. To celebrate the film's release, Atlanta's Donnie's Donuts has created a pair of new doughnut flavors. The Cherry Fix and The Novocaine Heatwave are both available for a limited time only.



The action-comedy "Novocaine" hits theaters this weekend, starring Jack Quaid as a man physically unable to feel pain — a condition which becomes his superpower when he must rescue the woman of his dreams from kidnappers.

And this morning on Good Day Atlanta, we celebrated the movie’s release at a place that’s providing plenty of pleasure to local food fans: Donnie’s Donuts in the Old Fourth Ward!

Patti and Donald Summerlin opened Donnie’s Donuts in Atlanta in late 2023, nearly a decade after first gaining a devoted fanbase with the concept down in Central Florida. The reception here has been just as warm, with local pastry connoisseurs flocking to the Old Fourth Ward bakery to enjoy the couple’s selection of decadent cake-based doughnuts.

Now, in partnership with Paramount Pictures, Donnie’s Donuts has cooked up some "Novocaine"-inspired doughnuts, which the owners have named The Cherry Fix and The Novocaine Heatwave – and both are available for a limited time only!

Donnie’s Donuts is located at 701-5 Highland Avenue Northeast, and its regular hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. For more information on the shop, click here.