Overnight SE Atlanta gunfight sends 3 to the hospital

A shootout at a Southeast Atlanta apartment complex leaves three people injured in the hospital.

The shots rang out just before 12:30 Monday morning on Moury Avenue. When police arrived, they found two men and a woman injured. The men are 23 and 19 years old. The woman is 18. At last check, all were listed in stable condition at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Investigators say this all started as some kind of dispute that escalated into at least two people shooting at each other. Police on the scene hadn't counted all of the shell casing but say several rounds were fired from multiple weapons.

They also tell FOX 5 it's possible that at least one of the injured was an innocent bystander. It's too early to know if officers are looking for one or more gunmen.

Police talked to a number of witnesses, but couldn't say if any of the injured lived in the complex.

Some of the rounds ended up hitting complex buildings.

If you know anything about the shooting investigation, please contact Atlanta police.

