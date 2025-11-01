Burglary caught on cam: Atlanta police need help finding suspect

The Brief The Atlanta Police Department's Burglary Unit needs your help to identify a suspect involved in a residential burglary on Moury Avenue SW. The suspect reportedly broke into a rented room and stole personal items, including a TV, while the victim was out of town. He was caught on video wearing an orange long-sleeved shirt and light-colored pants. If you have any info, you can submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers, call 404-577-8477, visit stopcrimeatl.org, use the P3 app, or text CSGA to 738477.



Atlanta police are searching for a suspect accused of breaking into a home while the victim was out of town.

What we know:

Police say the burglary happened on Oct. 24 at around 2 a.m.

Video footage shows a man in an orange long-sleeved shirt and light-colored pants enter the victim's rented room. Police say he stole several personal items, including a television.

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the suspect to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.

You don't have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

Tips can be submitted anonymously in the following ways:

Call the CSGA tip line at 404-577-8477

Visit www.stopcrimeatl.org

Use the P3 app

Text CSGA to 738477