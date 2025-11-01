Burglary caught on cam: Atlanta police need help finding suspect
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a suspect accused of breaking into a home while the victim was out of town.
What we know:
Police say the burglary happened on Oct. 24 at around 2 a.m.
Video footage shows a man in an orange long-sleeved shirt and light-colored pants enter the victim's rented room. Police say he stole several personal items, including a television.
What you can do:
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the suspect to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.
You don't have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
Tips can be submitted anonymously in the following ways:
- Call the CSGA tip line at 404-577-8477
- Visit www.stopcrimeatl.org
- Use the P3 app
- Text CSGA to 738477
The Source: This information was provided by the Atlanta Police Department's Burglary Unit.