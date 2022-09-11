1 injured when suspects open fire on people at SW Atlanta apartments, police say

article

Police said a man is recovering in the hospital after a Sunday morning shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.

Police arrived at the scene on Mount Zion Road after 7:30 a.m. and learned someone already took the victim to a hospital.

Police said witnesses told investigators two men got out of a dark red car and shot at a group of people. The suspects left the scene in that car, police said.

The victim was with the group of people targeted by the gunfire.

Police didn't provide a detailed description of the car or suspects. Police didn't explain what investigators think the shooters' motives were.

FOX 5 Atlanta was at the scene and saw multiple shell casings on the ground while police investigated.