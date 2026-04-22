Mount Airy man facing charges for child sexual abuse material

The Brief Adrian Machuca, 26, was arrested Tuesday in Habersham County for child sexual exploitation. Investigators began the case after receiving tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The GBI says the arrest is part of a larger effort to find those trading illegal materials online.



A Mount Airy man was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday on accusations he distributed child sexual abuse material in Habersham County.

What we know:

Adrian Machuca, 26, faces two counts of sexual exploitation of children, according to the GBI.

The investigation was launched after the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit received three reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Machuca was booked into the Habersham County Jail on Tuesday.

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office assisted the GBI with the investigation.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not specified the exact nature of the material found or the specific platforms used to distribute it.

It is also unclear if more arrests are expected in connection with this specific case.