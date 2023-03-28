Motorcylist dies in wreck along Cobb Parkway during high-speed chase

A motorcyclist who led authorities on a high-speed chase across county lines died after being striking a car Monday night.

The wreck happened in the area of Cobb Parkway and Acworth Summit Boulevard.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the motorcyclist was approaching the intersection at a high speed and struck a Honda Accord that was making a left turn. The motorcycle driver, a male, died at the scene. The driver of the Honda was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Prior to the crash, GSP says troopers were assisting the Bartow County Sheriff's Office pursuing two motorcycle drivers who were racing on GA 3 near Mockingbird Road. Troopers began chasing one of the riders, who continued driving "in a reckless manner" into Cobb County.

Authorities have not released the identity of the motorcycle rider who was killed.