Motorcyclist killed in wreck on I-85 North

A man riding a motorcycle has been killed after a wreck on Interstate 85.

The crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. on I-85 near Chamblee Tucker Road.

Police say the incident started when a woman ran out of gas in the middle of the interstate.

Another driver swerved to avoid the woman's car and hit and killed a motorcyclist.

The crash blocked parts of I-85 while crews worked to remove the wreckage.

Investigators have not released the identities of anyone involved in the crash.