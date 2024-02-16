Motorcyclist killed in Forsyth County after SUV runs stop sign, sheriff's office says

A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed on Feb. 15 in Forsyth County after being struck by a SUV that appeared to have failed to stop at a stop sign, according to Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Forsyth County's 911 center began receiving calls at approximately 2:40 p.m. about a crash at the intersection of Bethelview Road and Old Town Lane. Officers say a 2022 Hyundai Genesis failed to stop at the stop sign and hit a motorcycle operated by 23-year-old Peyton Kirby of Cumming.

Kirby was pronounced dead at the scene. Failure to yield is likely the main factor in the crash, according to the sheriff's office. They did not identify the driver or say if the driver is being charged.

The incident is still under investigation.