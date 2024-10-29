Motorcyclist killed in collision on Cobb Parkway on Monday

The Cobb County Police Department’s S.T.E.P. Unit is assisting Acworth Police in investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Cobb Parkway near Lake Acworth Drive around 2:42 p.m. Monday.

According to initial reports, Reno Gage Bilaki, 25, was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle southbound when it collided with a Toyota Rav 4 driven by a 74-year-old resident of Acworth. Both vehicles were attempting to change lanes, resulting in the motorcycle striking the rear of the Rav 4.

Bilaki was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The Acworth resident was not injured in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Cobb County Police S.T.E.P. Unit at 770-499-3987. Authorities confirmed that Bilaki's next of kin has been notified.