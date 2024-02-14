Motorcyclist killed, bicyclist injured in Cobb County, hit-and-run driver sought

A bicyclist was badly injured and a motorcyclist was killed after a collision involving a hit-and-run driver on Tuesday night on Veterans Memorial Highway in Cobb County.

It happened around 8:18 p.m., according to Cobb County Police Department.

Bicyclist 32-year-old Melissa Winslow of Marietta was attempting to cross the highway at Puckett Drive when she was hit by a westbound vehicle.

Winslow was knocked off the bicycle and the bicycle was briefly trapped under the vehicle before ending up in the center turn lane.

Meanwhile, a silver 2008 Harley-Davidson operated by 38-year-old Christopher Johnson of Mableton was traveling east on Veterans Memorial Highway toward Puckett Drive and collided with the bicycle debris, causing Johnson to lose control of the bike.

The motorcycle collided with the curb and Johnson was knocked off the bike.

Winslow was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries, while Johnson was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Cobb County police are looking for a black sport utility vehicle that left the scene. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.