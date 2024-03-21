Motorcyclist jumps into Lake Lanier to avoid capture, arrested on drug charges

A motorcyclist riding without a helmet attempted to escape law enforcement on March 20 by jumping into a lake and swimming away, according to Hall County Sheriff's Office.

HCSO says Georgia State Patrol troopers saw the motorcyclist on a highway around 4:10 p.m. They tried to stop the operator, but the motorcycle sped away.

GCP was chasing the motorcycle when the operator turned onto a dead-end road, lost control of the bike, and crashed. The motorcyclist then ran to Lake Lanier, jumped in, and began swimming away.

Troopers and a Hall County Sheriff's Office deputy boarded a civilian's bass boat and caught up with the swimmer and plucked him out of the water.

It was discovered that the motorcyclist posed a "trafficking amount" of methamphetamine and cocaine.

The motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, the offender's name has not been released. HCSO said the motorcyclist is facing drug charges and charges related to the pursuit.