Motorcycle driver, 9-year-old passenger seriously injured in Marietta collision, police say

The Marietta Police Department said a man and a 9-year-old girl were ejected from a motorcycle during a collision with a car on Saturday afternoon.

Police said Sunday that both the driver of the motorcycle and the child were seriously injured and hospitalized after the crash at around 4:18 p.m. near the intersection of Franklin Gateway and Delk Road.

Police haven't said if anyone faces charges in the crash, but are actively investigating.

Police said a driver in a 2018 Honda Accord was stopped on Delk Road waiting to turn south onto Franklin Gateway. Meanwhile, a 2012 Harley-Davidson, driven by a 44-year-old with a 9-year-old passenger, was driving west on Delk Road and headed toward the Franklin Gateway intersection.

Police said the Honda left a turn lane and tried to cross over multiple westbound lanes on Delk Road and crashed into the motorcycle.

Police said the Harley-Davidson hit the front, right quarter panel of the Honda and ejected both the man and the child. The man went to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for treatment, while the girl went to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

Police have not provided an update on their conditions.