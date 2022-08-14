Motorcycle accident in Bibb County leaves 1 dead, deputies say

A motorcycle crash turned fatal in Bibb County, deputies reported.

Officials said 26-year-old Quade Raymond died around 7:48 p.m. at the 2800 block of Riverside Drive.

"A motorcycle collided with a vehicle, while headed south on Riverside Drive. The motorcyclist let go of the motorcycle and then slid into the northbound lanes of travel. The motorcyclist was struck by a second vehicle that was headed north on Riverside Drive," officials with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office reported.

Authorities reported that the drivers of the other two vehicles were not injured.

An investigation is underway.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at (478) 751-7500.