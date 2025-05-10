Mother's Day metro Atlanta weather outlook

The Brief Mother's Day weekend in Georgia will feature scattered showers, cooler temperatures, and breezy conditions. Monday brings a higher risk of strong storms across most of Georgia, with the potential for gusty winds, heavy downpours, localized flooding, lightning, and small hail. Temperatures will remain below average through early next week, rising to the 80s by Wednesday and potential highs of 90 degrees by Friday.



As Mother's Day weekend unfolds, residents across Georgia can expect a mix of scattered showers and cooler temperatures, with weather conditions evolving throughout the week.

Mother's Day weekend forecast

We'll see scattered showers Saturday night into Sunday, particularly south of the Atlanta area.

If you have pre-Mother's Day plans downtown, bring an umbrella. FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Laurann Robinson is expecting cloud cover and rain, with temperatures around 58 degrees.

Breezy conditions with winds from the east at 21 mph will make it feel even cooler.

If you're going out closer to north-central, northwestern, and northeastern Georgia, near the South Carolina state line, showers will be hit-or-miss.

While heavy downpours, lightning, and thunder are anticipated, severe weather is not expected due to the cooler temperatures.

On Sunday morning, we'll likely see isolated, spotty showers, with the potential for pop-up storms. More widespread showers are predicted to move in from the south by late afternoon, around 4 to 5 p.m. Unless mom has a special relationship with Mother Nature, it'll probably be best to keep all her plans indoors by mid-afternoon.

Mid-May 2025 weather outlook

Monday brings a higher chance of stronger storms, starting early in the day. A line of storms is expected to develop around metro Atlanta and move northward, with scattered showers and storms persisting throughout Monday and into the evening.

The risk of severe weather increases then, with most of Georgia facing a level one out of five threat. Residents should prepare for gusty winds, heavy downpours potentially causing localized flooding, frequent lightning, thunder, and possibly small hail.

Over the next few days, we could see several inches of rain, with storm chances extending into Tuesday and possibly Wednesday.

Chilly May nights in metro Atlanta

Overnight temperatures will remain below average this week, dropping into the mid-50s.

Sunday afternoon will stay chilly, with highs in the 60s, well below the seasonal average.

By Wednesday, temperatures are expected to rise back into the 80s, with isolated storm chances.

The end of the week will see a drying trend, with temperatures potentially reaching 90 degrees by Friday.

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on X.