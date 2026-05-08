Mother's Day special menus & dining in metro Atlanta | 2026

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Mother’s Day is almost here, and restaurants across metro Atlanta are pulling out all the stops with brunch buffets, afternoon teas, cocktail specials and family-friendly celebrations. Here are some of the top dining experiences happening around the city this year.

ATLANTA

Mother’s Day "Under the Sea" at Amore e Amore — This Inman Park Italian restaurant is celebrating Mother’s Day with an immersive "Under the Sea" dining experience featuring prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus with dishes like shrimp scampi, gnocchi vodka and filet of sole piccata.

CRÚ Wine Bar & Bistro Mother’s Day brunch — CRÚ will celebrate Mother’s Day with a three-course prix fixe brunch featuring seasonal dishes, rosé and champagne cocktails for $56 per person. Second location in Alpharetta.

Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea at Astor Court — Guests can celebrate Mother’s Day with an elegant afternoon tea featuring specialty teas, finger sandwiches and beautifully presented pastries for $70 to $95 per person at Astor Court inside The St. Regis Atlanta.

Mother’s Day at ENZO Steakhouse & Bar — ENZO is celebrating Mother’s Day with brunch and dinner specials, Italian-inspired favorites and a social media giveaway offering guests the chance to win a $200 gift card.

Il Premio: Mothers & Martinis — This Mother’s Day celebration at Il Premio inside FORTH Hotel features a customizable martini flight with choices including a Cosmopolitan, Lavender Lemon Drop and Espresso Martini paired with Italian-inspired dishes like wagyu tartare, housemade pasta and branzino in a chic setting.

Elektra Mother’s Day brunch — FORTH’s Mediterranean-inspired restaurant will offer an a la carte Mother’s Day brunch with seasonal chef specials, fresh dishes and terrace dining overlooking Atlanta.

Reverence Mother’s Day brunch — This Midtown brunch buffet features prime rib, Maryland crab cakes, maple garlic miso salmon, made-to-order omelets and desserts for $89 adults and $35 children under 12, along with specialty cocktails like the Lavender Lady.

Mom’s Day Out at Chattahoochee Food Works — Guests can celebrate Mother’s Day with momosas, vendor food specials, photo opportunities and giveaways, including self-care bags for the first 50 moms to arrive.

Mother’s Day at Puttshack — Puttshack Atlanta and Puttshack Dunwoody — Families can celebrate Mother’s Day with tech-infused mini golf, shareable bites like Birria Nacho Towers and cheeseburgers, cocktails and interactive gameplay across four track-scored courses at each location.

Mother’s Day at Your 3rd Spot — This Mother’s Day celebration features a six-course Taste & Connect Menu, complimentary MOMosas for moms and more than 165 games and experiences designed for family-friendly fun and connection throughout the day.

Mother’s Day at Flight Club Atlanta — This West Midtown social darts venue is celebrating Mother’s Day with specialty Kiwi Gimlets, cocktail towers, brunch favorites like breakfast sliders and smoked salmon flatbread, plus interactive darts for a lively family outing.

Mother’s Day brunch at Brasserie Margot — This chef-driven Mother’s Day brunch features live culinary stations blending French, Mediterranean and Southern flavors for $168 per person inside the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta.

Mother’s Day brunch at SKOL Brewing Company — This downtown Atlanta Mother’s Day brunch features hearty dishes like brisket hash, chicken and waffles, smoked salmon benedict and breakfast burgers, plus bottomless mimosas and complimentary axe throwing for moms courtesy of American Axes.

Mother’s Day Royal Tea Service at Southern Belle — James Beard-nominated chef Joey Ward is hosting a Mother’s Day Royal Tea Service featuring Southern-inspired tea sandwiches, biscuits, pastries and premium tea during an elevated afternoon experience priced at $105 per person.

Mother’s Day brunch at Tio Lucho’s — Chef Arnaldo Castillo’s Poncey-Highland restaurant will offer a Peruvian-inspired Mother’s Day brunch with dishes like mushroom quiche and short rib seco benedict rooted in family traditions and seasonal ingredients.

Mother’s Day brunch at Sweet Georgia’s Juke Joint — This downtown Atlanta venue is pairing Southern brunch favorites, endless mimosas and specialty cocktails with a live performance from Regina Troupe for a music-filled Mother’s Day celebration.

Mother’s Day brunch at TWO urban licks — This BeltLine favorite will serve Mother’s Day brunch with live music, spring cocktails and dishes including Bananas Foster French Toast and Chicken Chilaquiles on its popular patio.

Waldorf Astoria Mother’s Day brunch — This one-day-only Mother’s Day brunch features an elegant buffet curated by Executive Chef Todd Richards with spring-inspired dishes, garden views and upscale touches including tableside lobster preparation.

FAYETTE COUNTY

Prologue Dining & Drinks Mother’s Day brunch — The Trilith Guesthouse restaurant will serve a chef-driven brunch buffet with brioche French toast, shrimp and grits, carving stations, biscuit and salad bars, and desserts for $65 adults and $25 children under 12.

MACON

Loom Comfort Kitchen & Cocktails Mother’s Day brunch — Loom Comfort Kitchen & Cocktails — This downtown Macon brunch buffet includes prime rib, pineapple bourbon pork loin, made-to-order shrimp and grits, Southern breakfast favorites and desserts for $65 adults and $20 children under 12, with optional Bloody Mary and mimosa specials.