Mother, toddler killed in deadly Chattooga County house fire identified

The Brief A mother and her 2-year-old daughter were killed in an Oct. 5 house fire in Chattooga County. The victims were identified as Natalie Cropper and her daughter, Theory Williams. State fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.



Officials have identified the woman and child killed in a Chattooga County house fire in October.

What we know:

The Chattooga County Coroner’s Office said Natalie Cropper, 32, and her daughter Theory Williams, 2, died in the Oct. 5 fire.

Officials said the fire was reported around 4:09 a.m. on Ridgeway Drive.

Multiple agencies responded, including the Trion Fire Department, Summerville Fire Department, Hayes Correctional Fire Department, Atrium-Floyd EMS, and the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Department.

What's next:

Investigators with the Georgia State Fire Marshal’s Office are working to determine the cause of the fire.