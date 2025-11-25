Expand / Collapse search

Mother, toddler killed in deadly Chattooga County house fire identified

Published  November 25, 2025 7:38pm EST
The Brief

    • A mother and her 2-year-old daughter were killed in an Oct. 5 house fire in Chattooga County.
    • The victims were identified as Natalie Cropper and her daughter, Theory Williams.
    • State fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. - Officials have identified the woman and child killed in a Chattooga County house fire in October.

What we know:

The Chattooga County Coroner’s Office said Natalie Cropper, 32, and her daughter Theory Williams, 2, died in the Oct. 5 fire.

Officials said the fire was reported around 4:09 a.m. on Ridgeway Drive.

Multiple agencies responded, including the Trion Fire Department, Summerville Fire Department, Hayes Correctional Fire Department, Atrium-Floyd EMS, and the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Department.

What's next:

Investigators with the Georgia State Fire Marshal’s Office are working to determine the cause of the fire.

The Source: Information in this article came from the Chattooga County Coroner's Office. 

