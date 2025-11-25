Mother, toddler killed in deadly Chattooga County house fire identified
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. - Officials have identified the woman and child killed in a Chattooga County house fire in October.
What we know:
The Chattooga County Coroner’s Office said Natalie Cropper, 32, and her daughter Theory Williams, 2, died in the Oct. 5 fire.
Officials said the fire was reported around 4:09 a.m. on Ridgeway Drive.
Multiple agencies responded, including the Trion Fire Department, Summerville Fire Department, Hayes Correctional Fire Department, Atrium-Floyd EMS, and the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Department.
What's next:
Investigators with the Georgia State Fire Marshal’s Office are working to determine the cause of the fire.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Chattooga County Coroner's Office.