2 dead following house fire in Chattooga County on Sunday

The Brief Two people dead after early morning house fire on Ridgeway Drive. Victims’ identities pending confirmation by the state Medical Examiner. Georgia Fire Marshal’s Office investigating cause of the blaze.



Two people are dead after a house fire early Sunday morning in Chattooga County, officials said.

What we know:

The Chattooga County Coroner’s Office said it was notified around 4:09 a.m. about a structure fire on Ridgeway Drive.

Coroner Jeremy McElhaney responded to the scene and pronounced both victims dead. Their bodies have been sent to the state Medical Examiner’s office in Atlanta for further examination and positive identification.

Multiple agencies, including the Trion Fire Department, Summerville Fire Department, Hayes Correctional Fire Department, Atrium-Floyd EMS, and the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Department, responded to the scene.

What we don't know:

Neither victim has been identified at this time. Additionally, their cause of death is unkown.

What's next:

Investigators with the Georgia State Fire Marshal’s Office are working to determine the cause of the fire.