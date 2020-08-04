Mother struggles a month after the shooting death of her 8-year-old daughter

The mother of an 8-year-old shot and killed near the Wendy's in southwest Atlanta said time has not healed the hole in her heart.

Charmaine Turner said her daughter, Secoriea Turner, was her best friend. She said the deadly shooting on July 4 keeps playing in her mind. The young mother of three told FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor in an exclusive interview that she has visited her daughter's gravesite every day since her burial at Lincoln Cemetery.

"I sit and I pray and I talked to her. Sometimes I need to get out because I just feel so lost," Charmaine Turner lamented.

Atlanta police said Charmaine, Secoriea, and a family friend tried to drive around an illegal roadblock set up by armed people after Atlanta Police killed Rayshard Brooks at the Wendy's in July. Someone opened fire on the car and struck the 8-year-old, killing her.

Community activists have been so outraged by the senseless killing of an innocent child they raised $30,000 to match the $20,000 Crime Stoppers reward posted. So far, Julian Conley has been the only person arrested in the high-profile case that has gotten national attention.

Ms. Turner said she is devastated that so many people watched the shooting, but have not cooperated with police.

"Knowing that it is people out here knowing that you hurt someone... an innocent person, a child. And won't come forward and own up to the trauma they have caused me and my kids, my family,” Ms. Turner said with tears in her eyes.

The mother of three prayed over the bronze mausoleum that holds her daughter's casket. It was purchased by rapper T. I. and includes teddy bears, balloons, and flowers.

Dozens gathered at New Calvary Missionary Baptist Church for a candlelight vigil in the Kipp Ways Primary School third-grader's memory.

Secoriea is described as a young girl who loved life, had tremendous energy and loved TikTok. Her mother said she recently found a post Secoria had done for George Floyd.

"My baby was real smart. She always asked questions and wondered why certain things were done. She knew about George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks," Ms. Turner revealed.

Atlanta police said they are still working the case and searching for additional shooters who were involved.

They are asking anyone with information on the case to call Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at StopCrimeATL.com. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward.

